A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s (AMKBY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMKBY. Zacks Investment Research raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of AMKBY stock opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41. The company has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.32. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

