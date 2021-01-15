Aave (AAVE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.06 Billion

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded up 15.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Aave coin can now be bought for approximately $168.39 or 0.00452880 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded 50.7% higher against the US dollar. Aave has a market cap of $2.06 billion and $598.01 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00059111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00041393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,530.71 or 0.04116883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00012873 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00016287 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave (AAVE) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,231,525 coins. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1. Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

