AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $26,000. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $111.63 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. In the last three months, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

