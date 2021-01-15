AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ: ABCL):

1/5/2021 – AbCellera Biologics is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2021 – AbCellera Biologics is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2021 – AbCellera Biologics is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2021 – AbCellera Biologics is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2021 – AbCellera Biologics is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.41. The stock had a trading volume of 999,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,019. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $71.91.

