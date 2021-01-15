Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (AAIF.L) (LON:AAIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.55

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (AAIF.L) (LON:AAIF) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (AAIF.L)’s previous dividend of $2.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AAIF stock opened at GBX 233 ($3.04) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 222.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 199.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 140.59 ($1.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 243 ($3.17). The company has a market capitalization of £410.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26.

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (AAIF.L) Company Profile

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

