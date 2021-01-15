Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 21st

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $9.29.

