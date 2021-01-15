Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.75 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The company is developing BACcel(TM) system, a rapid diagnostic platform for diagnosis in life-threatening bacterial infections and OptiChem(R) surface coatings for use in micro arraying components. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AXDX. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $500.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.21. Accelerate Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 39,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $373,625.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,975.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXDX. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 160.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,966,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,408 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $958,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,506,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,842,000 after purchasing an additional 78,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $690,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

Featured Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.