Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $253.79. 58,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.68. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.07.

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total value of $382,830.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,610,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $127,264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,720,691 shares of company stock worth $155,854,474. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.