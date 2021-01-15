Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $60.00. The stock had previously closed at $47.76, but opened at $54.25. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Accolade shares last traded at $53.57, with a volume of 46,724 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accolade from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Accolade from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accolade currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,896,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,594,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the third quarter valued at about $23,073,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the third quarter worth about $13,449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average of $39.97.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accolade Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

