Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard comprises about 1.7% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth about $33,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1,524.2% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $5,918,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,153,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,017,874. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $92.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.67.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

