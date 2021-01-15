AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at Eight Capital

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) had its price objective raised by Eight Capital from C$10.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

AT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$2.60 to C$7.15 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) alerts:

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) stock opened at C$17.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$901.35 million and a P/E ratio of 550.65. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.72 and a 1-year high of C$22.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.09.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$26.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Rachel Kapcan sold 41,000 shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.03, for a total value of C$657,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,284,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$36,626,466.10. Also, Director Roger Dent sold 5,000 shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$225,000. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,646.

About AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.