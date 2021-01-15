Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their hold rating on shares of Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.75.

NASDAQ:AFIB traded down $3.63 on Thursday, reaching $23.66. 802,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,327. Acutus Medical has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.90.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million. Analysts anticipate that Acutus Medical will post -6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFIB. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $129,386,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at $20,263,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at $14,030,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at $11,030,000. Finally, Index Venture Associates V Ltd bought a new stake in Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at $4,875,000. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

