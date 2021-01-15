AdEx Price Tops $0.15 (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 15th. One AdEx token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. AdEx has a total market cap of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00057275 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005674 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.88 or 0.00432731 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00041492 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,470.79 or 0.04031166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00013044 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx is a token. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

