Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,060 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Adobe by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,043,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,762 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,539,674 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,716,823,000 after acquiring an additional 195,205 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,045,297,000 after acquiring an additional 336,890 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,295,525 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,125,795,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Adobe by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,119,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,039,544,000 after buying an additional 266,490 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total value of $1,923,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,148 shares of company stock worth $3,845,820 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe stock opened at $463.27 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $487.64 and its 200-day moving average is $473.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.27.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

