ADT (NYSE:ADT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT (NYSE:ADT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.75 price objective on the security and automation business’ stock.

According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

ADT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of ADT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ADT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ADT from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ADT from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.11.

Shares of NYSE:ADT traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $8.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444,076. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.73. ADT has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.36.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.23). ADT had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. ADT’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ADT by 8.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,568 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 97,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in ADT by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,441 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in ADT by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,389 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,767 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in ADT by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,255 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in ADT by 630.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 137,385 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 118,585 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

