Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advantage Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.82.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

OTCMKTS:AAVVF opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.83.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $41.85 million for the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 133.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.