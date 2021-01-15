Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised Adverum Biotechnologies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of ADVM stock opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.65.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. State Street Corp raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 61.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,627,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,962,000 after buying an additional 2,152,273 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 188.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,404,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,544 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,802,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,062,000 after purchasing an additional 891,466 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,846,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,312,000 after acquiring an additional 668,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 961.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 396,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 359,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

