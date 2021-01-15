AECOM (NYSE:ACM) PT Raised to $60.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its price objective upped by analysts at Barclays from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ACM. KeyCorp raised their target price on AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.

AECOM stock opened at $53.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. AECOM has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $55.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the second quarter worth $83,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in AECOM during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in AECOM by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

