Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 199303 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.65.

ARE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) in a report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James set a C$22.00 price objective on Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. CIBC raised their price objective on Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.39.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.43.

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.57. The business had revenue of C$1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$982.42 million. Research analysts forecast that Aecon Group Inc. will post 1.0400001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 25th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO)’s payout ratio is 54.54%.

About Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

