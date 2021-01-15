AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform”

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $120.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $86.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair raised shares of AeroVironment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.67.

AeroVironment stock traded down $8.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.64. 614,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,829. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.01 and a beta of 0.58. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $127.74.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.87 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 362.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in AeroVironment by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

