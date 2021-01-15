Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 82556 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.88.

AFN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$38.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$30.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.30. The stock has a market cap of C$748.52 million and a PE ratio of -13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.99. The business had revenue of C$281.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$276.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 2.5216654 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) Company Profile (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

