AgaveCoin Trading Down 28.9% This Week (AGVC)

AgaveCoin (CURRENCY:AGVC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last seven days, AgaveCoin has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar. One AgaveCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0539 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AgaveCoin has a total market cap of $21.06 million and approximately $10,737.00 worth of AgaveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AgaveCoin Profile

AgaveCoin (AGVC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2019. AgaveCoin’s total supply is 35,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,619,593 coins. AgaveCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. AgaveCoin’s official website is www.agavecoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The AgaveCoin token (AGVC) is a token to participate and support the multimillionaire business of Agave Industry. AgaveCoin SAPI, it´s a Mexican industrial company that aims to become a worldwide reference producer of Agave and Agave based Products. More than being just an Agave provider, AgaveCoin will revolutionize the Agave market by introducing his own Agave cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling AgaveCoin

AgaveCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AgaveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AgaveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AgaveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

