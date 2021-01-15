Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.16). Agenus also reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.89). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million.

AGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Agenus from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

AGEN traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.35. 1,976,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average is $3.82. Agenus has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 986,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 268,923 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,237,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Agenus by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 107,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Agenus by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 98,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

