Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Holdings Lowered by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,300 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 681 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $68.93. The stock had a trading volume of 51,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,368. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $89.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $980.61 million during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.44.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

