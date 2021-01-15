AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Update

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 448,200 shares, a growth of 82.6% from the December 15th total of 245,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS AAGIY opened at $51.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.71. AIA Group has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $53.69.

AIA Group Company Profile

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability income protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, Asia benefits network, credit insurance, and retirement solutions for businesses.

