Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 3290043 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.13.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Cormark increased their price objective on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 767.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.82.

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($2.11) by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$757.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Air Canada will post -2.8800001 EPS for the current year.

In other Air Canada (AC.TO) news, Senior Officer Mark Galardo sold 3,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.98, for a total transaction of C$68,627.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,896.94. Also, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 17,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total value of C$415,033.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$601,482.50.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

