Airbloc (ABL) Price Reaches $0.0119 on Major Exchanges

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One Airbloc token can currently be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Airbloc has a total market cap of $3.00 million and $70,445.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Airbloc has traded down 14.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00055633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005591 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.69 or 0.00428523 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00040185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,534.31 or 0.04117359 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00013633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Airbloc Profile

Airbloc is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc. The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Token Trading

Airbloc can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

