Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist

Analysts at Truist began coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.68% from the stock’s previous close.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.46.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $180.50 on Friday. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $187.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Airbnb stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

