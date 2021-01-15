Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) Given a €101.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AIR. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Independent Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €97.08 ($114.22).

EPA:AIR opened at €93.25 ($109.71) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €91.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €74.64. Airbus SE has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

