Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS AIXXF remained flat at $$17.45 during trading on Thursday. 170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.42. Aixtron has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $18.25.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Germany, the United States, Korea, China, and Taiwan. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

