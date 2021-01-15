Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Trading 6.9% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) shares traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after 140166 raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $60.00. 140166 currently has a positive rating on the stock. Alaska Air Group traded as high as $56.14 and last traded at $55.42. 3,172,774 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 1,876,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.85.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cfra upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.19.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $95,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,174 shares in the company, valued at $427,070.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,328.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,130 shares of company stock valued at $659,102. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,273,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,071,000 after buying an additional 932,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,026,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,473,000 after buying an additional 116,147 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,132,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,130,000 after buying an additional 48,550 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,111,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,732,000 after buying an additional 15,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 829,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,072,000 after buying an additional 65,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day moving average of $41.94.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.94 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 70.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.33 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

