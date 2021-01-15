Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo Pharma Inc., formerly known as BIODEL INC., is based in Boston, United States. “

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.25.

Shares of ALBO opened at $37.26 on Monday. Albireo Pharma has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.98. The company has a current ratio of 13.52, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $710.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.62.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 751.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma will post -7.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 12,030 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the third quarter worth $92,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 21.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 40.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the third quarter worth $1,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.