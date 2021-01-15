Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Update

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the December 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. Alfa Laval AB has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average is $24.09.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. Nordea Equity Research raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

