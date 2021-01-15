Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alfa Laval AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.26. Alfa Laval AB has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

