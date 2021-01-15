ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a growth of 111.9% from the December 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ALJ Regional stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 265,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.63% of ALJ Regional at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALJJ opened at $1.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93. ALJ Regional has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $57.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.

ALJ Regional Company Profile

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.

