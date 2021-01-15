Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Now Covered by Seaport Global Securities

Analysts at Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 34.48% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.93. Allegheny Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $20.78.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.22. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CFO Donald P. Newman purchased 12,500 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $210,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $1,346.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,864,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,496,000 after buying an additional 2,876,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 16.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,429,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,781,000 after buying an additional 1,031,465 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,388,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,831,000 after buying an additional 41,068 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,084,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,239,000 after purchasing an additional 735,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,391,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after buying an additional 76,928 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

