Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Sells $73,640.00 in Stock

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $73,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,389.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Roland L. Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $66,940.00.

Shares of ABTX stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $753.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $53.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Allegiance Bancshares from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,220,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,991,000 after buying an additional 39,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

