Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.47 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Ally Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.47 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.43. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $40.88 on Thursday. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.97.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $693,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,683,774.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $502,046.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,146 shares in the company, valued at $20,753,536.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2,775.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,203,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709,733 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the third quarter worth $153,804,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 137.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,239,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,037 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 39.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,826,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 468.0% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,480,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,247 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

