Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Trading 7.9% Higher This Week

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $81.29 million and approximately $60.83 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab token can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001244 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00036437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00109228 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00065328 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00239437 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00057881 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Token Profile

Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,136,442 tokens. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.