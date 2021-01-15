Alpha Finance Lab Reaches Market Capitalization of $81.29 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $81.29 million and approximately $60.83 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab token can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab Token Profile

Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,136,442 tokens. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

