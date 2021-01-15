Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.4% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $221,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 59.4% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $4.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,744.63. 31,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,847.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,770.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1,615.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,843.00.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

