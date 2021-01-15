Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Argus upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,818.29.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,730.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,764.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,611.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,843.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.89 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.