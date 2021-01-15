Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.3% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $127,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,463,950,000 after buying an additional 119,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,772,374,000 after purchasing an additional 59,412 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,887 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,090,000 after acquiring an additional 50,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,084,000 after acquiring an additional 11,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,818.29.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $7.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,723.12. The stock had a trading volume of 15,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,164. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,764.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1,611.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,843.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

