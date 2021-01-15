Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 106.3% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alps Alpine from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alps Alpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

APELY opened at $28.74 on Friday. Alps Alpine has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $46.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.25 and a beta of 1.72.

Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alps Alpine will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alps Alpine

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components.

