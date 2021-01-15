AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at CIBC

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its target price upped by analysts at CIBC from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.62% from the stock’s previous close.

ATGFF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of AltaGas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

Shares of AltaGas stock opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. AltaGas has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $17.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.27.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

