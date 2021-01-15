Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Short Interest Up 178.0% in December

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 178.0% from the December 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 646,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AMADY stock opened at $69.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.88 and a beta of 1.47. Amadeus IT Group has a 1 year low of $37.69 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.68.

Get Amadeus IT Group alerts:

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $489.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.48 million. Amadeus IT Group had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amadeus IT Group will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

AMADY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. HSBC downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Amadeus IT Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.