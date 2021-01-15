Amarc Resources Ltd. (AHR.V) (CVE:AHR) Shares Down 33.3%

Amarc Resources Ltd. (AHR.V) (CVE:AHR) shares dropped 33.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 1,095,030 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 635% from the average daily volume of 149,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.03 million and a PE ratio of -6.25.

Amarc Resources Ltd. (AHR.V) Company Profile (CVE:AHR)

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 704 square kilometers located in northeast of Smithers, British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 482 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

Read More: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Amarc Resources Ltd. (AHR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarc Resources Ltd. (AHR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.