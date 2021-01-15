Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,998 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 4.2% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,645.47.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $3,127.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,186.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,163.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.58, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

