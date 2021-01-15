AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Shares Gap Up to $94.29

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $94.29, but opened at $108.99. AMCON Distributing shares last traded at $108.99, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $58.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.25.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $426.44 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 0.36%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $5.00 dividend. This is a positive change from AMCON Distributing’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of AMCON Distributing worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

