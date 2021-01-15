American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at 140166

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its price target increased by 140166 from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a negative rating on the airline’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James cut shares of American Airlines Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.76.

Shares of AAL traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,880,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,450,691. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.62) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -19.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 689.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

